  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

December 2023 Cruises to South America

December 2023 Cruises to South America

We found you 93 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

16 Nights
South America Repo Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas •

Huatulco • Puerto Quetzal • Manta • Lima

+2 more

1,919 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

14 Nights
14 Nt Patagonia & Argentina Holiday

Ports:Santiago (leaving) • Puerto Montt •

Chilean Fjords • Strait of Magellan

+6 more

1,919 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

16 Nights
South America - Buenos Aires

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+5 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

10 Nights
South America - Other

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Buzios • Ilha Grande •

Ilhabela • Santos • Porto Belo

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

THE BOLDEST BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW SALE

  • Book now and save up to $700 off instantly
  • Snag 30% off every cruise — no matter where you choose to wander
  • Kids sale free — so take the whole crew
  • Don’t miss out! These savings won’t last long

Royal Caribbean

14 Nights
South America Passage

Ports:San Antonio (leaving) • Puerto Montt •

Puerto Chcabuco • Chilean Fjords

+7 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Puntarenas • Manta •

Lima • Pisco • Coquimbo • San Antonio

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
South America & Antarctica Holiday

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Stanley

+9 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

34 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Puntarenas • Manta •

Lima • Pisco • Coquimbo • San Antonio

+6 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye •

Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan

+9 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
South America & The Chilean Fjords

Ports:Santiago (leaving) • Pacific Ocean •

Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier

+10 more

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

26 Nights
26n Ultimate Caribbean & South America

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Perfect Day at CocoCay •

Cozumel • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Barbados

+7 more

1,665 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Bequia • Grenada • Curacao •

Aruba • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Manta

+2 more

4 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Paranagua • Itajai •

Punta del Este • Buenos Aires

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Angra Dos Reis, Brazil, BR • Rio de Janeiro

+4 more

631 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Galapagos Southern

Ports:Galapagos (leaving) • Sante Fe Island •

Punta Pitt • Peurto Baquerizo • Galapagos • Eli

+1 more

179 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

December 2023 Cruises to South America

January 2024 Cruises to South America

February 2024 Cruises to South America

March 2024 Cruises to South America

April 2024 Cruises to South America

May 2024 Cruises to South America

June 2024 Cruises to South America

July 2024 Cruises to South America

August 2024 Cruises to South America

September 2024 Cruises to South America

October 2024 Cruises to South America

November 2024 Cruises to South America

December 2024 Cruises to South America

January 2025 Cruises to South America

February 2025 Cruises to South America

March 2025 Cruises to South America

April 2025 Cruises to South America

May 2025 Cruises to South America

June 2025 Cruises to South America

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 13th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map