Cruises from Ushuaia to South America

We found you 15 cruises

Norwegian Star

14 Nights
South America - Other

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Paradise Island •

Elephant Island • Stanley • Puerto Madryn

+5 more

2,568 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Roald Amundsen

14 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Cape Horn • Puerto Williams •

Puerto Natales • Puerto Eden • Caleta Tortel

+3 more

79 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Roald Amundsen

15 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Cape Horn • Puerto Williams •

Puerto Natales • Puerto Eden • Caleta Tortel

+3 more

79 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

14 Nights
Chilean Fjords & Patagonia Explorer

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •

Garibaldi Fjord • Antarctica • Chilean Fjords

+5 more

166 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Royal Caribbean

14 Nights
Chilean Fjords & Patagonia Explorer

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •

Garibaldi Fjord • Antarctica • Chilean Fjords

+5 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

31 Nights
Patagonia,fjords & Panama Canal

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •

Garibaldi Fjord • Antarctica • Chilean Fjords

+18 more

166 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Argentina & The Chilean Fjords

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •

Garibaldi Fjord • Chilean Fjords • Antarctica

+5 more

166 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

31 Nights
Patagonia,fjords & Panama Canal

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •

Garibaldi Fjord • Antarctica • Chilean Fjords

+18 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Argentina & The Chilean Fjords

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •

Garibaldi Fjord • Chilean Fjords • Antarctica

+5 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

42 Nights
Antarctic Explorer & The Americas

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cruising •

Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

+21 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • San Juan • Bleaker Island •

Port Stanley • Barren Island • Falkland Islands

+6 more

112 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

41 Nights
Antarctic Explorer & The Americas

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cruising •

Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

+25 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Cape Horn • Puerto Williams •

Puerto Natales • Puerto Eden • Caleta Tortel

+3 more

79 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Expedition Antarctica With Antarctic Circle

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Stanley •

South Georgia Island • Antarctica • Cruising

+1 more

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Expedition Antarctica

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Stanley •

South Georgia Island • Shetland Islands

+2 more

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 15th, 2023.

