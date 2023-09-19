  • Newsletter
Cruises from Port Everglades to South America

We found you 9 cruises

Sapphire Princess

18 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Kitts •

Fortaleza • Rio de Janeiro • Montevideo

+1 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

17 Nights
Panama Canal & Inca Discovery

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador

+7 more

1,076 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Ray

12 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cozumel •

Panama Canal • Manta • Salaverry • Lima

Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Onward

13 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cozumel •

Puerto Limon • Picton • Manta • Guayaquil

+2 more

62 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Royal Caribbean

31 Nights
Panama Canal Inca & South America Discovery

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador

+17 more

1,076 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

27 Nights
Amazon Explorer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Maarten •

St. Lucia • Scarborough • Devil's Island

+16 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cozumel •

Belize City • Roatan • Puerto Limon

+5 more

5 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba • Curacao •

Cartagena • Panama Canal • Manta • Salaverry

+1 more

Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Turk •

Barbados • Fortaleza • Bahia de Salvador

+2 more

573 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 15th, 2023.

