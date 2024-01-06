We found you 80 cruises
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo • Stanley •
Strait of Magellan • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia
•
+13 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Cape Horn
•
+4 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •
Antarctica • Gerlache Strait • Antarctica
•
+4 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Punta del Este • Santos • Buzios
•
+1 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia
•
+5 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia
•
+4 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Santos •
Rio de Janeiro • Fortaleza • Dominica
•
+2 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Atlantic Ocean • Itajai • Sao Francisco do Sul
•
+5 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia
•
+4 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Punta del Este • Rio Grande do Sul • Porto Belo
•
+5 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia
•
+4 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia
•
+12 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Punta del Este • Atlantic Ocean • Itajai
•
+4 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Punta del Este • Atlantic Ocean • Itajai
•
+6 more
Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •
Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Stanley
•
+9 more
Cruises from Barbados to South America
Cruises from Buenos Aires to South America
Cruises from Callao to South America
Cruises from Colon to South America
Cruises from Copacabana Beach to South America
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to South America
Cruises from Hamburg to South America
Cruises from Lisbon to South America
Cruises from Los Angeles to South America
Cruises from Manaus to South America
Cruises from Miami to South America
Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to South America
Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to South America
Cruises from Ushuaia to South America
Cruises from London to South America
Cruises from Florida to South America
Cruises from California to South America
Cruises from Iquitos to South America
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 15th, 2023.