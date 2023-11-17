  • Newsletter
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to South America

We found you 11 cruises

Hanseatic Inspiration

15 Nights
Brazil - Where Explorers' Hearts Dance The Samba

Ports:Montevideo (leaving) • Sao Francisco do Sul •

Peraty • Ilha Grande • Rio de Janeiro • Buzios

+3 more

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Inspiration

11 Nights
Vast Ocean And Deep Relaxation

Ports:Belem (leaving) • Porto

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Spirit

20 Nights
Expedition Antarctica With Antarctic Circle

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Stanley •

South Georgia Island • Antarctica • Cruising

+1 more

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2

22 Nights
A Direct Route To Paradise In The South Seas

Ports:Santiago (leaving) • Robinson Crusoe Island •

Hanga Roa • Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga

+2 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Nights
The Diversity Of Central America

Ports:Colon (leaving) • San Blas Islands • Cartagena •

Puerto Limon • Belize City • Punta Langosta

+3 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Expedition Chilean Fjords - Evolution Immortalised...

Ports:Santiago (leaving) • Niebla • Tahiti •

Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Expedition Amazon - Tracing An Exotic Lifeline

Ports:Belem (leaving) • Alter do Chao • Manaus •

Iquitos

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights
Welcome The New Year In The Vastness Of South Amer...

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Montevideo •

Buenos Aires • Puerto Madryn • Ushuaia

+3 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Expedition Antarctica With Cape Horn

Ports:Puerto Montt (leaving) • Stanley •

South Georgia Island • Shetland Islands

+3 more

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Expedition Antarctica

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Stanley •

South Georgia Island • Shetland Islands

+2 more

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Expedition Amazon - Legend, Life Source And Labyr...

Ports:Iquitos (leaving) • Manaus • Alter do Chao •

Belem

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

