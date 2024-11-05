Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

840 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Azamara
21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • La Palma • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan +4 more

3,053 reviews
Nov 5, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Nosy Be • Antsiranana +2 more

3,053 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

410 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Maputo • Nosy Be • Mayotte • Dar es Salaam +11 more

804 reviews
Dec 11, 2024
Oceania Cruises
30 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Fujairah • Muscat • Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Seychelles +5 more

410 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises
18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Gran Canaria • Dakar • Banjul • Jamestown • Walvis Bay • Luderitz • Cape Town

840 reviews
Dec 2, 2025
Azamara
18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

737 reviews
Feb 21, 2025
Azamara
17 Nights

Positioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Seville • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town

39 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Toulon • Richards Bay • Durban • Port Elizabeth +2 more

840 reviews
Jan 20, 2026
Azamara
18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Gran Canaria • Dakar • Banjul • Jamestown • Walvis Bay • Luderitz • Cape Town

737 reviews
Nov 20, 2024
Azamara
26 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean +17 more

410 reviews
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

737 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Toulon +2 more

840 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Azamara
12 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

737 reviews
Azamara
Cheap South Africa Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South Africa. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South Africa cruises. Save up to 62% on last minute South Africa cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South Africa cruises often sail to Singapore, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Penang, Phuket and Colombo during their cruise itinerary. South Africa cruises could leave from Barcelona, Cape Town, Copacabana Beach, Singapore and Tahiti. Most commonly, South Africa cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

