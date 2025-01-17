Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

12 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Maputo • Taolagnaro +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Taolagnaro • Maputo • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
11 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Taolagnaro • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay +1 more

3,058 reviews
Mar 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • La Palma • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan +4 more

3,058 reviews
Nov 5, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth +2 more

3,058 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan +4 more

3,058 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Nosy Be • Antsiranana +2 more

3,058 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar +3 more

3,058 reviews
Mar 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar +5 more

3,058 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

