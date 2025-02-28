Last Minute Cruise Deals to South Africa

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Cabins
Azamara Quest
Dining on Azamara Quest (Photo: Azamara Club Cruises)
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Activity/Entertainment
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

18 Nights

18 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

746
Feb 21, 2025
Azamara
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Cabins
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Dining
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

18 Nights

18 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Dakar • Tenerife+2 more

3,080
Mar 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia Cabins
Insignia
Insignia Dining
Insignia
Insignia Activity/Entertainment
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

33 Nights

33 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Durban • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte+16 more

253
Feb 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia Cabins
Insignia
Insignia Dining
Insignia
Insignia Activity/Entertainment
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

22 Nights

22 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Atlantic Ocean • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Atlantic Ocean+6 more

253
Jan 27, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Durban • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

746
Feb 9, 2025
Azamara

54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+18 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay+2 more

372
Silversea

69 Nights

69 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+24 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  World CruiseRepositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota+17 more

428
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises

39 Nights

39 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat • Port Louis • Port Elizabeth • Cape Town • Walvis Bay+6 more

46
Feb 28, 2025
Costa Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Maputo • Nosy Be • Antsiranana • Seychelles

372
Mar 9, 2025
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Tenerife

46
Mar 18, 2025
Costa Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseExpedition Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Tristan da Cunha+3 more

199
Mar 12, 2025
Silversea Expeditions

75 Nights

75 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila+41 more

428
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Dubai • Muscat • Port Louis • Port Elizabeth • Cape Town

46
Mar 1, 2025
Costa Cruises

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 20th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.