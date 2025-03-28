We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.
18 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria
18 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Dakar • Tenerife • +2 more
33 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Durban • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte • +16 more
22 Nights
Port: Rio de Janeiro • Atlantic Ocean • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Atlantic Ocean • +6 more
12 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Durban • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay • Cape Town
15 Nights
Port: Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Island of Mozambique • Richards Bay • +3 more
54 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos • +18 more
15 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay • +2 more
69 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos • +24 more
35 Nights
Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota • +17 more
39 Nights
Port: Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat • Port Louis • Port Elizabeth • Cape Town • Walvis Bay • +6 more
16 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Maputo • Nosy Be • Antsiranana • Seychelles
14 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Tenerife
22 Nights
Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Tristan da Cunha • +3 more
75 Nights
Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila • +41 more
Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023
Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.Read More
