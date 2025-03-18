Last Minute Cruise Deals to South Africa

Powered by AI

We found you 16 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Cabins
Azamara Quest
Dining on Azamara Quest (Photo: Azamara Club Cruises)
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Activity/Entertainment
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

18 Nights

18 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

746
Feb 21, 2025
Azamara
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Cabins
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Dining
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

18 Nights

18 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Dakar • Tenerife+2 more

3,080
Mar 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia Cabins
Insignia
Insignia Dining
Insignia
Insignia Activity/Entertainment
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

33 Nights

33 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Durban • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte+16 more

253
Feb 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Cabins
Azamara Quest
Dining on Azamara Quest (Photo: Azamara Club Cruises)
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Activity/Entertainment
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

12 Nights

12 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Durban • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

746
Feb 9, 2025
Azamara
54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+18 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay+2 more

372
Silversea

69 Nights

69 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+24 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Maputo • Nosy Be • Antsiranana • Seychelles

372
Mar 9, 2025
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Tenerife

46
Mar 18, 2025
Costa Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cotonou • Lome • Banjul • Dakar • Las Palmas

163
Jan 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

746
Jan 28, 2025
Azamara

20 Nights

20 Nights  World CruiseRound World Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Cádiz • Barcelona

171
Mar 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseRound World Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Cádiz • Barcelona+2 more

171
Mar 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

23 Nights

23 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Accra • Takoradi • Banjul • Dakar • Lanzarote+1 more

68
Mar 11, 2025
Silversea

23 Nights

23 Nights  World CruiseRound World Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Cádiz • Barcelona+3 more

171
Mar 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

Cheap South Africa Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South Africa. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South Africa cruises. Save up to 64% on last minute South Africa cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South Africa cruises often sail to Barcelona during their cruise itinerary. South Africa cruises could leave from . Most commonly, South Africa cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 20th, 2025.

