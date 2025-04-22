Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Slovenia Cruise Deals

Slovenia Cruise Deals

We found you 14 cruises

11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Koper • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Sarande • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence +1 more

3,053 reviews
Apr 22, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Koper • Kotor • Corfu • Argostoli • Catania • Amasra • Sorrento • Rome

840 reviews
May 10, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Trieste • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Mykonos +1 more

2,417 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Greek Isles - Venice

Port: Trieste • Koper • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi +1 more

2,179 reviews
Sep 22, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Sibenik • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Argostoli • Malta • Catania +2 more

737 reviews
Oct 19, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices

11 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Athens • Santorini • Mykonos • Crete • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split +2 more

2,417 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Zakynthos • Tirana • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Ancona • Koper +9 more

410 reviews
Jul 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Empires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Athens

2,063 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Sorrento • Amasra • Kotor • Sibenik +2 more

840 reviews
Apr 21, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Trieste • Koper • Split • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Santorini • Kusadasi • Istanbul +2 more

3,053 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

156 Nights

156 Night Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Gulf of Papagayo • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta +72 more

81 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Grecian Gems & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Itajai • Lefkada • Corfu • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Korcula • Zadar +4 more

145 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

46 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Zakynthos • Tirana • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Ancona • Koper +33 more

410 reviews
Jul 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Kavala • Lesbos • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Santorini • Gythion • Igoumenitsa • Kotor +3 more

360 reviews
Oct 17, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

