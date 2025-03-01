June 2026 Cruises to Slovenia

Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem Cabins
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem Dining
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanEastern Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Salerno • Catania • Corfu • Kotor • Split • Koper • Ravenna

2,636
Norwegian Cruise Line
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Cabins
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Dining
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
7 Nights

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanItaly, Croatia & The Adriatic

Port: Ravenna • Koper • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Naples • Rome

1,584
Jun 29, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Cabins
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Dining
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Split • Koper • Ravenna

2,435
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Koper • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Catania • Sorrento • Rome

321
Jun 2, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Fusina • Koper • Rovinj • Kotor • Bari • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Zadar • Fusina

278
Jun 4, 2026
21 Nights

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Gythion • Chania • Mykonos • Cesme • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Canakkale • Izmir+10 more

173
Jun 21, 2026
44 Nights

44 Nights

44 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Sete • Marseille • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Villefranche • Calvi • Monaco+32 more

88
Jun 11, 2026
21 Nights

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Izmir • Patmos • Rhodes • Spetsai • Pireaus • Gythion • Sarande+10 more

173
Jun 28, 2026
14 Nights

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Izmir • Patmos • Rhodes • Spetsai • Pireaus • Gythion • Sarande+4 more

173
Jun 28, 2026
11 Nights

11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Monaco • Portofino • Florence • Rome • Sorrento • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Koper • Venice

88
Jun 18, 2026
Azamara

