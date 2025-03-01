April 2026 Cruises to Slovenia

Viking Star
Viking Star

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanEmpires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Pireaus

2,081
Apr 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Star
Viking Star

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanEmpires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,081
Apr 18, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Seven Seas Splendor

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Positano • Trapani • Sidi Bou Said • Malta • Mediterranean Sea • Argostoli+6 more

77
Apr 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Gythion • Katakolon • Kotor • Bari • Dubrovnik • Split • Zadar • Rovinj • Koper+1 more

278
Apr 18, 2026
Silversea
