Cruises from Bari to Slovenia

Cruises from Bari to Slovenia

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Related Cruises

Cruises from Piraeus to Slovenia

Cruises from Piraeus to Slovenia

1,501 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Slovenia

Cruises from Barcelona to Slovenia

2,603 Reviews
Cruises from Bari to Slovenia

Cruises from Bari to Slovenia

190 Reviews
Cruises from Dubrovnik to Slovenia

Cruises from Dubrovnik to Slovenia

1,381 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to Slovenia

Cruises from Istanbul to Slovenia

434 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to Slovenia

Cruises from Miami to Slovenia

2,809 Reviews
Cruises from Monaco to Slovenia

Cruises from Monaco to Slovenia

548 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to Slovenia

Cruises from Rome to Slovenia

2,447 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego to Slovenia

Cruises from San Diego to Slovenia

358 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to Slovenia

Cruises from Venice to Slovenia

1,608 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Slovenia

Cruises from Florida to Slovenia

Cruises from California to Slovenia

Cruises from California to Slovenia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.