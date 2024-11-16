Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Seine River Cruises

(Photo: Eldar Nurkovic/Shutterstock)

We found you 171 cruises

Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

7 Nights

Paris To Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris

112 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices
Scenic Jade
Scenic Jade

20 Nights

Christmas & New Year With Paris & Prague

Port: Prague • Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Passau • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Wertheim +4 more

128 reviews
Dec 16, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

17 Nights

Grand France With 3 Nights In London For Wine Love...

Port: Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon • Lyon • Mâconnais • Paris • Dijon • Vernon • Caudebec +6 more

76 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices
Viking Hild (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)
Viking Hild
CC Viking Hild Dining Room
Viking Hild
TA Viking Hild Library
Viking Hild
CC Viking Hild Veranda Stateroom
Viking Hild

11 Nights

Paris To The Swiss Alps

Port: Zurich • Basel • Strasbourg • Speyer • Mainz • Rhine • Koblenz • Cochem • Bernkastel • Trier +2 more

116 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

11 Nights

Cities Of Light

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Spessart • Wurzburg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Rudesheim +6 more

180 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Cities Of Light

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Rhine • Heidelberg • Wurzburg +4 more

203 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Timeless Rivers Of Europe: The Rhine & Seine For W...

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam • Paris +7 more

17 reviews
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

10 Nights

Normandy & Gems Of The Seine

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec • Vernon • Paris

75 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

12 Nights

Paris To Nice & Sensations Of Lyon And Provence

Port: Paris • Chalon-sur-Saone • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Viviers • Avignon • Arles +1 more

159 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Paris To The Swiss Alps

Port: Zurich • Basel • Strasbourg • Speyer • Mainz • Koblenz • Cochem • Bernkastel • Trier • Reims +1 more

116 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand Seine & Bordeaux

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Le Havre • Rouen • Vernon • Paris • Libourne • Blaye • Cussac • Cadillac +1 more

60 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

20 Nights

Jewels Of Europe With Paris & Prague

Port: Paris • Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg +6 more

122 reviews
Sep 22, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

11 Nights

Cities Of Light

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Spessart • Wurzburg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Rudesheim +6 more

203 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Paris To The Swiss Alps

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Mainz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Basel +1 more

116 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Paris To The Swiss Alps

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Rhine • Mainz • Speyer • Strasbourg +2 more

203 reviews
Mar 12, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaLyra Seine River Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaLyra Seine River Cruises

60 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaDante Seine River Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaDante Seine River Cruises

40 Reviews
Scenic Diamond Seine River Cruises

Scenic Diamond Seine River Cruises

87 Reviews
Scenic Jewel Seine River Cruises

Scenic Jewel Seine River Cruises

122 Reviews
Viking Alsvin Seine River Cruises

Viking Alsvin Seine River Cruises

180 Reviews
Emerald Dawn Seine River Cruises

Emerald Dawn Seine River Cruises

171 Reviews
Emerald Sun Seine River Cruises

Emerald Sun Seine River Cruises

179 Reviews
Scenic Gem Seine River Cruises

Scenic Gem Seine River Cruises

75 Reviews
CroisiEurope Botticelli Seine River Cruises

CroisiEurope Botticelli Seine River Cruises

3 Reviews
CroisiEurope Renoir Seine River Cruises

CroisiEurope Renoir Seine River Cruises

4 Reviews
CroisiEurope Seine Princesse Seine River Cruises

CroisiEurope Seine Princesse Seine River Cruises

6 Reviews
Jane Austen Seine River Cruises

Jane Austen Seine River Cruises

8 Reviews
Scenic Opal Seine River Cruises

Scenic Opal Seine River Cruises

163 Reviews
AmaVenita (APT) Seine River Cruises

AmaVenita (APT) Seine River Cruises

11 Reviews
Scenic Amber Seine River Cruises

Scenic Amber Seine River Cruises

160 Reviews
Emerald Liberte Seine River Cruises

Emerald Liberte Seine River Cruises

159 Reviews
Uniworld Joie de Vivre Seine River Cruises

Uniworld Joie de Vivre Seine River Cruises

23 Reviews
Viking Hild Seine River Cruises

Viking Hild Seine River Cruises

116 Reviews
CroisiEurope Deborah Seine River Cruises

CroisiEurope Deborah Seine River Cruises

2 Reviews
Avalon View Seine River Cruises

Avalon View Seine River Cruises

17 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 14th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.