Scotland Cruise Deals

We found you 51 cruises

11 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Dublin • Belfast • Ullapool • Lerwick • Haugesund • Nordfjordeid • Trondheim • Alesund +3 more

303 reviews
Jun 3, 2025
Oceania Cruises
15 Nights

Iceland & Greenland Cruise

Port: Southampton • Greenock • Reykjavik • Qaqortoq • Nuuk • Sydney • Halifax • Boston

1,572 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Nights

British Isles & Iceland Explorer

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Norwegian Sea • Torshavn • North Sea +16 more

249 reviews
Aug 7, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
12 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast • Liverpool • Greenock • Kirkwall +3 more

1,802 reviews
Aug 13, 2025
Princess Cruises
11 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast • Holyhead • Falmouth • Portsmouth +3 more

303 reviews
Oct 23, 2024
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Dublin • Belfast • Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon • South Queensferry +9 more

1,802 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
11 Nights

Europe - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,053 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,053 reviews
Jul 18, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • South Queensferry • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Invergordon +5 more

1,367 reviews
Aug 30, 2024
Cunard Line
7 Nights

Northern Isles

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Stornoway • Kirkwall • Rotterdam

130 reviews
Sep 7, 2024
Holland America Line
11 Nights

Europe - British Isles

Port: Southampton • South Queensferry • Invergordon • Belfast • Liverpool • Amsterdam • Brugge +2 more

2,614 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Stavanger • Bergen • Alesund • Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri +4 more

2,614 reviews
Sep 15, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
8 Nights

North Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Lerwick • Invergordon • South Queensferry • Aberdeen • Hamburg

103 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
Costa Cruises
11 Nights

Norway Cruise

Port: Southampton • Newhaven • Invergordon • Lerwick • Vik • Alesund • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri +2 more

831 reviews
Jun 30, 2025
Oceania Cruises
14 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Newhaven • Invergordon • Stornoway • Isle of Mull Scenic • Greenock +4 more

41 reviews
May 18, 2025
Cunard Line
