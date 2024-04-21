  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Scotland Family Cruises

Scotland Family Cruises

We found you 113 cruises

Celebrity Silhouette

11 Nights
British Isles Cruise

Ports:Rotterdam (leaving) • Dover • Dunmore East •

Cobh • Liverpool • Greenock • Belfast • Lerwick

+1 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Nights
British Isles Cruise

Ports:Rotterdam (leaving) • Dover • Dunmore East •

Cobh • Liverpool • Belfast • Edinburgh

+2 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

12 Nights
Iceland & Scotland

Ports:Rotterdam (leaving) • Kirkwall • Akureyri •

Isafjordur • Reykjavik • Lerwick • Rotterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

14 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Kristiansund • Stavanger •

Bergen • Alesund • Reykjavik • Isafjordur

+6 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Haugesund • Skjolden •

Olden • Lerwick • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur

+3 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - British Isles

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • South Queensferry •

Invergordon • Kirkwall • Belfast • Liverpool

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Isle of Portland • Cobh •

Dublin • Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:Portsmouth (leaving) • Edinburgh • Invergordon •

Ulvik • Bergen • Alesund • Lerwick • Torshavn

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
British Isles Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Dover • Loch Ness •

Lerwick • Greenock • Belfast • Liverpool

+2 more

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast •

Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

83 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Martha's Vineyard • Boston •

Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax

+66 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Iceland & Ireland Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Dover • Loch Ness •

Lerwick • Akureyri • Reykjavik • Belfast • Cobh

+2 more

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin •

Liverpool • Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast •

Holyhead • Greenock • Kirkwall

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - British Isles

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Edinburgh • Invergordon •

Belfast • Dublin • Brugge • Le Havre

+1 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Scotland River Cruises

Scotland Luxury Cruises

Scotland Family Friendly Cruises

Scotland Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Scotland Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Scotland Singles Cruises

Scotland Cruises for the Disabled

Scotland Senior Citizen Cruises

Scotland Fitness & Health Cruises

Scotland Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map