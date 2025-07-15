Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Viking Sky Cruises to Scotland

We found you 8 cruises

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Isle of Lewis • Belfast +6 more

1,216 reviews
Jul 15, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

1,216 reviews
May 20, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Greenwich • Dover • Cruising • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool +5 more

1,216 reviews
May 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool +5 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

Scandinavia & The British Isles

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen • Aalborg +16 more

1,216 reviews
Jul 1, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Liverpool • Holyhead • Belfast • Ullapool +5 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

Scandinavia & The British Isles

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool +16 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
