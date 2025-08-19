Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Scotland

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Scotland

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Europe - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Kirkwall • Belfast • Liverpool • Dublin • Cobh +2 more

3,058 reviews
Aug 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Europe - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,058 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,058 reviews
Jul 18, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Scotland

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Scotland

399 Reviews
Norwegian Sky Cruises to Scotland

Norwegian Sky Cruises to Scotland

2,189 Reviews
Norwegian Star Cruises to Scotland

Norwegian Star Cruises to Scotland

2,624 Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruises to Scotland

Azamara Journey Cruises to Scotland

844 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Scotland

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Scotland

1,973 Reviews
Oceania Marina Cruises to Scotland

Oceania Marina Cruises to Scotland

839 Reviews
Costa Favolosa Cruises to Scotland

Costa Favolosa Cruises to Scotland

103 Reviews
MSC Preziosa Cruises to Scotland

MSC Preziosa Cruises to Scotland

392 Reviews
Viking Sky Cruises to Scotland

Viking Sky Cruises to Scotland

1,220 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse Cruises to Scotland

Scenic Eclipse Cruises to Scotland

61 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Scotland

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Scotland

291 Reviews
Viking Jupiter Cruises to Scotland

Viking Jupiter Cruises to Scotland

461 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises to Scotland

Silver Dawn Cruises to Scotland

67 Reviews
Seabourn Venture Cruises to Scotland

Seabourn Venture Cruises to Scotland

11 Reviews
Le Bellot Cruises to Scotland

Le Bellot Cruises to Scotland

4 Reviews
Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to Scotland

Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to Scotland

26 Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruises to Scotland

Oceania Vista Cruises to Scotland

123 Reviews
Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Scotland

Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Scotland

57 Reviews
World Voyager Cruises to Scotland

World Voyager Cruises to Scotland

4 Reviews
Viking Vela Cruises to Scotland

Viking Vela Cruises to Scotland

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.