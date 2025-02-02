Last Minute Cruise Deals to Scotland

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rudi's Sel de Mer aboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Passengers can use the Thermal Suite's Hydrotherapy Pool, part of the Greenhouse Spa, for an extra charge. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Category VA Veranda stateroom aboard Rotterdam. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rotterdam's atrium is anchored by "Harps", a 7.5-ton sculpture valued at over $600,000. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam

12 Nights

12 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Aruba • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon+3 more

144
Feb 23, 2025
Holland America Line
C E L B Y Drone Aerial 6 (7)
Celebrity Beyond
C E L B Y Lifestyle Sunset Bar 7
Celebrity Beyond
C E L B Y Lilipods1 R
Celebrity Beyond
C E L B Y Pano Ocean View Cat P O
Celebrity Beyond
C E L B Y Infinity Pools (2)
Celebrity Beyond

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernUltimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Grenada • Barbados • Antigua • Fort Lauderdale

219
Celebrity Cruises
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

999
Mar 9, 2025
Holland America Line
3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Westward Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas+3 more

2,525
Apr 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticAtlantic Ocean Passage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • St. Maarten • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean+2 more

179
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal+3 more

1,228
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

2,427
Mar 1, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

999
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,120
Holland America Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernAruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,045
Celebrity Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Falmouth • Labadee • Fort Lauderdale

3,788
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Brest • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton

1,827
Apr 4, 2025
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Aruba • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon+3 more

144
Mar 16, 2025
Holland America Line

