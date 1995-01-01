Welcome to Portugal, a divine tapestry of Mediterranean wonder where cruising dreams come to life! Feast your senses as you embark on a vibrant ocean or river journey through this enchanting land. In Funchal, a gastronomic paradise awaits with a plethora of food and drink delights, complemented by invigorating hikes along the picturesque levada trails. As you venture to Lisbon, be entranced by the artistic charm of the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology and the historic cobblestone streets of Alfama. For those sailing along the Douro River, prepare for a mesmerizing trip past lush, slanted wine terraces. This scenic route stretches from Porto's coastal beauty to Spain’s lively Vega de Terron, offering a rich, cross-cultural experience. Thanks to Portugal's year-round cruisable climate, options abound with premium lines like Viking River Cruises, Norwegian, MSC, and more delivering unforgettable voyages. Stay ahead of the game by cruising during the lush summer months for the most vibrant shore excursions. Whether it's tasting fine wines or exploring historic wonders, Portugal's ports promise endless adventures for every cruiser. So, unravel your sails and step into a captivating Portuguese escapade like no other!