Find MSC Euribia Cruises to Portugal

We found you 7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +3 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

29 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +6 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +5 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
24 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Valencia • Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal +4 more

54 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Kiel • Copenhagen • Southampton • Lisbon • Valencia • Barcelona • Marseille • Rome +6 more

54 reviews
Oct 11, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Valencia • Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat +2 more

54 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

