December 2025 Cruises to Portugal

December 2025 Cruises to Portugal

We found you 15 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Night
Atlantic Crossing

1,212 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
AmaVida
AmaVida

7 Night
Flavors Of Portugal & Spain

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Fallback ship image

7 Night
Enticing Douro

18 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

137 Night
137 Night Viking World Cruise

1,212 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Memorial Day Sale

  • Cruise From $159
  • Add Drinks & Wi-Fi Now and Save
  • Limited-Time Offer
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

7 Night
Flavors Of Portugal & Spain

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

354 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

586 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Canary Islands Idyll 10d Sct-sct

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Canary Islands Idyll 10d Sct-sct

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

62 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Enticing Douro

18 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

18 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

586 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Canary Islands Idyll 10d Sct-sct

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

July 2024 Cruises to Portugal

July 2024 Cruises to Portugal

August 2024 Cruises to Portugal

August 2024 Cruises to Portugal

September 2024 Cruises to Portugal

September 2024 Cruises to Portugal

October 2024 Cruises to Portugal

October 2024 Cruises to Portugal

November 2024 Cruises to Portugal

November 2024 Cruises to Portugal

December 2024 Cruises to Portugal

December 2024 Cruises to Portugal

January 2025 Cruises to Portugal

January 2025 Cruises to Portugal

February 2025 Cruises to Portugal

February 2025 Cruises to Portugal

March 2025 Cruises to Portugal

March 2025 Cruises to Portugal

April 2025 Cruises to Portugal

April 2025 Cruises to Portugal

May 2025 Cruises to Portugal

May 2025 Cruises to Portugal

June 2025 Cruises to Portugal

June 2025 Cruises to Portugal

July 2025 Cruises to Portugal

July 2025 Cruises to Portugal

August 2025 Cruises to Portugal

August 2025 Cruises to Portugal

September 2025 Cruises to Portugal

September 2025 Cruises to Portugal

October 2025 Cruises to Portugal

October 2025 Cruises to Portugal

November 2025 Cruises to Portugal

November 2025 Cruises to Portugal

December 2025 Cruises to Portugal

December 2025 Cruises to Portugal

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 2nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.