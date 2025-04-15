Last Minute Cruise Deals to Portugal

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seaside
Shrimp cocktail at MSC Seaside's Seashore Restaurant (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside
Virtual Games Arcade & Bowling on MSC Seaside (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside
MSC Yacht Club cabin on MSC Seaside (Photo: Dori Saltzman/Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside

23 Nights

23 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+5 more

1,330
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
E C Aerial Miami433 R
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse Cabins
Celebrity Eclipse
C E L E C Tuscan
Celebrity Eclipse
06 Hideaway 3644 R
Celebrity Eclipse
C E L E C Pool Deck
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Nights

12 Nights  Transatlantic12 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Southampton

2,000
Mar 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
S E I
Scenic Eclipse

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCanary Islands & Moroccan Coastline

Port: Tenerife • Madeira • Barca d'Alva • Tangier • Malaga

71
Apr 15, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Cabins
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Dining
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Aqua Park (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Madeira • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Naples+1 more

4,487
Mar 31, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

1,584
Apr 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticAtlantic Ocean Passage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • St. Maarten • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean+2 more

179
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Port Canaveral • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,355
Apr 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

851
Apr 12, 2025
Azamara

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Hamilton • Horta • Lisbon

851
Mar 31, 2025
Azamara

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona

750
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Naples • Rome • Olbia • Barcelona • Alicante • Lisbon • Tangier • San Juan+1 more

1,045
Apr 19, 2025
Holland America Line

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Casablanca • La Coruna • Southampton

352
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

31 Nights

31 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas+7 more

153
Apr 9, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Maarten • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • La Coruna • Le Havre

297
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllJourneys - 16-day Transatlantic

Port: New Orleans • Nassau • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Malaga • Alicante • Barcelona

1,543
Apr 24, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line

