14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona

750
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises
23 Nights

23 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+5 more

1,329
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
13 Nights

13 Nights  Transatlantic13 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

251
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Madeira • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Naples+1 more

4,485
Mar 31, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Gibraltar • Malaga • Corsica • Rome

1,911
Mar 24, 2025
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

1,584
Apr 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

850
Apr 12, 2025
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  Transatlantic12 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Southampton

2,000
Mar 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Hamilton • Horta • Lisbon

850
Mar 31, 2025
Azamara

24 Nights

24 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Tortola • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • Miami • King's Wharf+5 more

321
Apr 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Recife • Porto Grande+5 more

2,638
Mar 15, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Corsica • Genoa+2 more

750
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: San Juan • La Romana • St. Maarten • Porto Grande • Tenerife • Lisbon

138
Apr 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

22 Nights

22 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+4 more

1,329
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Maarten • Ponta Delgada+4 more

297
Apr 1, 2025
MSC Cruises

