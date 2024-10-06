Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Portugal

We found you 11 cruises

Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Prima
Hudson's on Norwegian Prima (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima
Sunbeds on Norwegian Prima's Ocean Boulevard (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima
Cabin on Norwegian Prima (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima

12 Nights

Europe - Classic Mediterranean

Port: Southampton • Le Verdon • Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Seville • Cartagena +4 more

373 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa
Starship Club on MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises)
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises)
MSC Virtuosa
CC MSC Virtuosa Yacht Club Deluxe Suite
MSC Virtuosa

18 Nights

Grand Voyage Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Ponta Delgada • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • Martinique +3 more

262 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Bilbao • Vigo • Madeira • Antigua • St. Thomas • Grand Cayman • Galveston

1,804 reviews
Princess Cruises
12 Nights

Western Europe Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

227 reviews
Oct 23, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Canaries & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Southampton

227 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

Discover The Canaries

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Madeira • Lanzarote • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Lisbon • Southampton

2,888 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
13 Nights

Spain, Portugal & Mediterranean

Port: Southampton • Porto • Lisbon • Valencia • Barcelona • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Seville +1 more

227 reviews
Sep 18, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • St. Peter Port • Bordeaux • Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Gibraltar +4 more

325 reviews
Sep 4, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Bordeaux • Pauillac • Bilbao • Gijon • La Coruna • Edinburgh • Lisbon

737 reviews
Sep 3, 2024
Azamara
7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Lisbon • Gijon • Southampton

46 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Cunard Line
19 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Seville • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Trieste • Sibenik • Taormina • Sardinia +2 more

46 reviews
Sep 22, 2024
Cunard Line
Cheap Portugal Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Portugal. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Portugal cruises. Save up to 47% on last minute Portugal cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Portugal cruises often sail to Barcelona, Lisbon, Bilbao, Porto (Leixoes) and La Coruna during their cruise itinerary. Portugal cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Genoa, Rome, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Portugal cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

