Cruises from London to Portugal

Cruises from London to Portugal

We found you 119 cruises

Celebrity Apex

12 Nights
Western Europe Transatlantic

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •

King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

170 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Amsterdam • Brugge •

Le Havre • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Verdon

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Bordeaux • Bilbao •

La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Valencia

+1 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sun Princess

16 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Isle of Portland • Vigo •

Madeira • Tenerife • Fort Lauderdale

Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • St. Peter Port •

La Rochelle-La Pallice • Bordeaux • Bilbao

+8 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cherbourg • Vigo •

Lisbon • Madeira • King's Wharf

+1 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Le Havre • Porto •

Lisbon • Gibraltar • Seville • Malaga • Ibiza

+2 more

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Seville • Malaga •

Valencia • Lisbon • Southampton

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Le Havre • Vigo •

Lisbon • Gibraltar • Seville • Motril • Ibiza

+2 more

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean Cities

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Seville • Sardinia •

Rome • Villefranche • Barcelona • Lisbon • Vigo

+1 more

2,846 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Med Beaches & Cities

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Vigo • Lisbon • Ibiza •

Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Valencia

+3 more

2,846 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

33 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast •

Liverpool • Greenock • Kirkwall

+11 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Canaries & Portugal Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Madeira • Tenerife •

Gran Canaria • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna

+1 more

170 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

34 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Bordeaux • Bilbao •

La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Valencia

+21 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Vigo • Seville • Malaga •

Corsica • Marseille • Gibraltar • Lisbon

+1 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

