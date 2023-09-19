We found you 45 cruises
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •
Ponta Delgada • Porto • Lisbon
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •
Cobh • Isle of Portland • Brugge • Southampton
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Tenerife • Madeira •
Malaga • Barcelona
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •
Ponta Delgada • Cobh • Amsterdam
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Azores Islands •
Madeira • Casablanca • Seville • Lisbon
•
+1 more
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •
Malaga • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) •
Perfect Day at CocoCay • Tenerife • Seville
•
+3 more
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •
Brest • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover
•
+1 more
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Caribbean Sea •
Philipsburg • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira
•
+3 more
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •
Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator
•
+53 more
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •
Madeira • Tangier • Barcelona • Malaga
•
+9 more
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •
Brest • St. Peter Port • Le Havre • Dover
•
+8 more
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Horta •
Ponta Delgada • Tangier • Gibraltar • Florence
•
+13 more
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Santo Domingo •
Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal
•
+78 more
Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Caribbean Sea •
Philipsburg • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira
•
+3 more
Cruises from Cape Town to Portugal
Cruises from Genoa to Portugal
Cruises from Las Palmas to Portugal
Cruises from Los Angeles to Portugal
Cruises from Malta (Valletta) to Portugal
Cruises from Marseille to Portugal
Cruises from Miami to Portugal
Cruises from Monaco to Portugal
Cruises from Nice to Portugal
Cruises from Paris to Portugal
Cruises from Le Havre to Portugal
Cruises from Rome to Portugal
Cruises from Rotterdam to Portugal
Cruises from San Juan to Portugal
Cruises from St. Maarten to Portugal
Cruises from Valencia to Portugal
Cruises from Port Everglades to Portugal
Cruises from Florida to Portugal
Cruises from Guadeloupe to Portugal
Cruises from California to Portugal
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.