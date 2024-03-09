  • Newsletter
Cruises from Florida to Portugal

Cruises from Florida to Portugal

We found you 94 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Nights
Portugal & Bermuda

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Ponta Delgada • Porto • Lisbon

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

14 Nights
14 Nt Azores & Spain Transatlantic

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada •

Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

13 Nights
13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •

Cobh • Isle of Portland • Brugge • Southampton

170 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Ascent

13 Nights
Portugal & Spain Transatlantic

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Tenerife • Madeira •

Malaga • Barcelona

Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Nights
13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Ponta Delgada • Cobh • Amsterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Azores Islands •

Madeira • Casablanca • Seville • Lisbon

+1 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Spanish Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •

Malaga • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

95 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Vigo •

Le Havre • Southampton

1,372 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Nassau • Atlantic Ocean •

King's Wharf • Atlantic Ocean • Ponta Delgada

+5 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

Atlantic Ocean • King's Wharf • Atlantic Ocean

+4 more

37 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Miami To Med

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Madeira • Malaga •

Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

1,033 Reviews
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) •

Perfect Day at CocoCay • Tenerife • Seville

+3 more

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
12 Nt Portugal & Perfect Day Crossing

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) •

Perfect Day at CocoCay • Tenerife • Lanzarote

+1 more

2,202 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Atlantic Sunsets And Exotic Isles

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •

Brest • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover

+1 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Atlantic Crossing

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Caribbean Sea •

Philipsburg • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira

+3 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

