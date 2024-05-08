  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Swan Hellenic Cruises to Portugal

Swan Hellenic Cruises to Portugal

We found you 5 cruises

SH Diana

10 Night
Mysteries Of Carthage And The Moors

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
SH Diana

9 Night
Western Europe

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
SH Diana

7 Night
Extraordinary Southern Africa

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
SH Vega

10 Night
Western Europe

41 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save 20% on Your Next River Cruise

  • Enjoy 20% off your AmaWaterways river cruise fare
  • Available on select 2023 or 2024 Europe and Mekong river cruises
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before December 31, 2023
  • Europe departures eligible for our special AirPlus rates on flights

AmaWaterways

Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Positioning

41 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Carnival Cruises to Portugal

Crystal Cruises to Portugal

Cunard Cruises to Portugal

Holland America Line Cruises to Portugal

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Portugal

Princess Cruises to Portugal

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Portugal

Seabourn Cruises to Portugal

Silversea Cruises to Portugal

Star Clippers Cruises to Portugal

Windstar Cruises to Portugal

Costa Cruises to Portugal

Viking River Cruises to Portugal

Oceania Cruises to Portugal

Azamara Cruises to Portugal

Ponant Cruises to Portugal

Silversea Expeditions Cruises to Portugal

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises to Portugal

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Portugal

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 28th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map