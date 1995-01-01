Embark on a mesmerizing journey through Portugal along the Douro River, where breathtaking European vistas and luscious vineyards await. Your adventure begins in dreamy Ferradosa, a picturesque stopover perfect for winding along scenic roads through endless vineyards. Next, the charming town of Pinhão beckons with its historic railway station and serves as a gateway to delightful wine-tasting excursions amongst renowned producers. Cruise on to the enchanting Vega de Terrón, where the highlight is a must-see day trip to Salamanca, Spain's oldest university city. In Salamanca, prepare to be captivated by Plaza Mayor, the city's magnificent heart, where vibrant cafes and enticing shops populate its grand baroque square. Wander through the historic university quarter to uncover two stunning cathedrals, seamlessly blending 12th-century and grand Gothic architecture. This immersive experience takes you through the pastoral beauty of the International Douro Natural Park, offering a splendid glimpse of two countries' landscapes. The Douro River cruise effortlessly melds cultural enrichment with the delights of world-famous wines, making it an unforgettable journey steeped in history and charm. Dive into this riverside wonderland, and let the Douro River's magic weave its spell!