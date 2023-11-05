More about Portugal
What is the best time to cruise to Portugal?
When you decide to embark on your Portugal cruise depends greatly on what you want out of your vacation. Generally, the best months for cruising in the Mediterranean are during the spring, summer and early fall months when the weather is generally warm and dry.
Which cruise lines go to Portugal?
There are multiple ocean cruise lines that sail to Portugal, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Line (HAL). Viking River Cruises, CroisiEurope, Emerald River Cruises and AmaWaterways all sail the Douro River in Portugal.
What are some things to do in Portugal?
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Portugal?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within Portugal.
What should I pack for a cruise to Portugal?
If you plan on taking part in shore excursions, you'll be doing a lot of walking so be sure to bring casual, comfortable (and cool, for summer travel) clothes and shoes. You should also pack a couple swimsuits for beach lounging at select ports. During cooler months, it's wise to bring along a light jacket to stay warm on chilly evenings.