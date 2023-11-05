The best way to take in the grand, diverse landscapes of Portugal is to go on a river or ocean cruise. When it comes to ocean ports, experience Funchal's vast food and drink scene -- and hike the island's levada walking paths. Or, spend your day strolling around the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology and the historic maze-like streets of Alfama in Lisbon.

Portugal's river cruises sail along the Douro River, which is lined with slanted wine terraces and extends from Porto on the Atlantic Ocean, all the way east into Spain's lively Vega de Terron.

You can check out Cruise Critic's comprehensive list of Portugal cruise itineraries, including price per night, what's included and more. Portugal's Mediterranean climate means its cruise season generally lasts all year long, with different months being better for certain activities and events than others. Prices are typically higher between May and August when summer weather brings the best conditions for shore excursions.

Cruise lines that sail to and within Portugal include Viking River Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Line (HAL).