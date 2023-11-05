  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Portugal Cruises

Cruise ship docked in Old Town, Libson, Portugal (Photo: joyfull/Shutterstock)

About Portugal Cruises

The best way to take in the grand, diverse landscapes of Portugal is to go on a river or ocean cruise. When it comes to ocean ports, experience Funchal's vast food and drink scene -- and hike the island's levada walking paths. Or, spend your day strolling around the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology and the historic maze-like streets of Alfama in Lisbon.

Portugal's river cruises sail along the Douro River, which is lined with slanted wine terraces and extends from Porto on the Atlantic Ocean, all the way east into Spain's lively Vega de Terron.

You can check out Cruise Critic's comprehensive list of Portugal cruise itineraries, including price per night, what's included and more. Portugal's Mediterranean climate means its cruise season generally lasts all year long, with different months being better for certain activities and events than others. Prices are typically higher between May and August when summer weather brings the best conditions for shore excursions.

Cruise lines that sail to and within Portugal include Viking River Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Line (HAL).

  • More about Portugal

  • What is the best time to cruise to Portugal?

  • Which cruise lines go to Portugal?

We found you 1,101 cruises

Marina

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

782 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Breakaway

16 Night
Europe - Other

3,835 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

10 Night
Best Of Mediterranean

2,279 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Infinity

10 Night
10 Nt Best Of Spain & Portugal

1,638 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save 20% on Your Next River Cruise

  • Enjoy 20% off your AmaWaterways river cruise fare
  • Available on select 2023 or 2024 Europe and Mekong river cruises
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before December 31, 2023
  • Europe departures eligible for our special AirPlus rates on flights

AmaWaterways

13 Night
Western Europe Transatlantic

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Western Europe Transatlantic

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
16 Nt Mediterranean Transatlantic Cruise

1,803 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
14 Nt Azores & Spain Transatlantic

1,803 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

258 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Passage To America

250 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

37 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Spanish Symphony 9d Bcn-lis

256 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
Portugal & Spain Transatlantic

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

2,064 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Portugal & Bermuda

2,279 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about Portugal

What is the best time to cruise to Portugal?

When you decide to embark on your Portugal cruise depends greatly on what you want out of your vacation. Generally, the best months for cruising in the Mediterranean are during the spring, summer and early fall months when the weather is generally warm and dry.

Which cruise lines go to Portugal?

There are multiple ocean cruise lines that sail to Portugal, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Line (HAL). Viking River Cruises, CroisiEurope, Emerald River Cruises and AmaWaterways all sail the Douro River in Portugal.

What are some things to do in Portugal?

Whether you're a true foodie, wine connoisseur or adventurous explorer, Portugal offers tons of unique experiences. Lisbon is a paradise for culinary enthusiasts, culture lovers and history buffs, while Porto is a great hub for sampling local port wine and admiring its Baroque architecture.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Portugal?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within Portugal.

What should I pack for a cruise to Portugal?

If you plan on taking part in shore excursions, you'll be doing a lot of walking so be sure to bring casual, comfortable (and cool, for summer travel) clothes and shoes. You should also pack a couple swimsuits for beach lounging at select ports. During cooler months, it's wise to bring along a light jacket to stay warm on chilly evenings.

Related Cruises

Porto

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 28th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map