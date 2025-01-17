Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Philippines Cruise Deals

We found you 21 cruises

10 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Manila • Boracay • Coron • Kao-Hsiung • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Miyako Island +2 more

2,179 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam Cabins
Noordam
Noordam Dining
Noordam
Noordam Activity/Entertainment
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

14 Nights

The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +2 more

834 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

98 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Auckland • Tauranga +37 more

1,032 reviews
Jan 21, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Manila • Boracay • Puerto Princesa • Coron • Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Hualien +4 more

2,127 reviews
Dec 10, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Ilocos • Manila • Boracay • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu +3 more

303 reviews
May 10, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Taipei • Hualien • Kao-Hsiung • Ilocos • Manila • Coron • Boracay • Puerto Princesa +5 more

2,127 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

26 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Newcastle • Sydney • Alotau • Conflict Islands • Manila • Hong Kong • Taipei +4 more

932 reviews
Feb 17, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Da Nang • Hong Kong • Manila • Hualien • Taipei • Kagoshima • Yokohama +6 more

646 reviews
Mar 14, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Asia - East Asia

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Muara, Vietnam • Kota Kinabalu +3 more

2,179 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • South China Sea • Manila • South China Sea • Kota Kinabalu +12 more

233 reviews
Apr 14, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Circle The South China Sea

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong +7 more

145 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • East China Sea • Kagoshima • East China Sea • Ryukyu Island +15 more

804 reviews
Feb 14, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

156 Nights

156 Night Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Gulf of Papagayo • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta +72 more

81 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

118 Nights

118 Night World Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Madeira • Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire • Curacao • Cartagena +42 more

415 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Osaka • Kochi • Beppu • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Okinawa • Miyako Island +10 more

303 reviews
Apr 28, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Cheap Philippines Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Philippines. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Philippines cruises. Save up to 68% on last minute Philippines cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Philippines cruises often sail to Sydney (Australia), Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Kagoshima and Tokyo (Yokohama) during their cruise itinerary. Philippines cruises could leave from Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, California and Taipei (Keelung). Most commonly, Philippines cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

