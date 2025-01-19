Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Philippines Cruises

28 Nights

Circle The South China Sea

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Manila • Boracay • Coron • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu +8 more

145 reviews
Jan 19, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
12 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Manila • Boracay • Puerto Princesa • Coron • Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Hualien +4 more

2,127 reviews
Dec 10, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +2 more

1,137 reviews
Holland America Line
10 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Manila • Boracay • Coron • Kao-Hsiung • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Miyako Island +2 more

2,182 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
28 Nights

Southeast Asia & Japan's Spring Flowers

Port: Bali • Bau Bau • Ternate • Bitung • Boracay • Manila • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong • Magong +10 more

169 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Taipei • Hualien • Kao-Hsiung • Ilocos • Manila • Coron • Boracay • Puerto Princesa +5 more

2,127 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

The Philippines Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Phu My • Kota Kinabalu • Puerto Princesa • Manila • Hong Kong

1,137 reviews
Nov 23, 2025
Holland America Line
81 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia +18 more

44 reviews
Feb 4, 2025
Cunard Line
14 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Amani • Okinawa • Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong • Coron +2 more

2,127 reviews
Nov 26, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Coron +2 more

2,179 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
87 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: San Diego • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti • Bora Bora • Pago Pago +33 more

81 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Azamara
116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton • Malaga • Malta • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Salalah +31 more

44 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Cunard Line
22 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Sydney • Alotau • Conflict Islands • Manila • Hong Kong • Taipei • Kagoshima • Kobe • Shimizu +1 more

932 reviews
Feb 21, 2025
Princess Cruises
20 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Taipei • Hong Kong • Manila • Alotau • Conflict Islands • Brisbane

932 reviews
Sep 4, 2024
Princess Cruises
9 Nights

Manila To Singapore

Port: Manila • Boracay • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu • Muara, Vietnam • Singapore

14 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Crystal
