Philippines Family Cruises

Philippines Family Cruises

We found you 38 cruises

Norwegian Sky

13 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Phu My •

Muara, Brunei • Kota Kinabalu • Puerto Princesa

+5 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

10 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Manila (leaving) • Boracay • Coron • Kao-Hsiung •

Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Miyako Jima • Hualien

+1 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

14 Nights
The Philippines Malaysia & Thailand

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Manila • Puerto Princesa •

Kota Kinabalu • Phu My • Bangkok • Singapore

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

11 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Bangkok (leaving) • Phu My • Muara, Brunei •

Kota Kinabalu • Puerto Princesa • Boracay

+4 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Japan Taiwan & The Philippines

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Osaka • Okinawa •

Ryukyu Island • Taipei • Kaohsiung • Manila

+3 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Taipei (leaving) • Kao-Hsiung • Salomague •

Manila • Boracay • Puerto Princesa

+5 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Japan The Philippines & Far East Collector

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Osaka • Okinawa •

Ryukyu Island • Taipei • Kaohsiung • Manila

+11 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Alotau • Conflict Islands •

Manila • Hong Kong • Taipei • Kagoshima • Kobe

+2 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

26 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Brisbane (leaving) • Newcastle • Sydney •

Alotau • Conflict Islands • Manila • Hong Kong

+5 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Asia - East Asia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Phu My • Muara, Brunei • Kota Kinabalu

+3 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka • Taipei •

Hong Kong • Manila • Alotau • Conflict Islands

+2 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
China Japan Taiwan & The Philippines Collector

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Shanghai • Kagoshima •

Nagasaki • Pusan • Fukuoka • Kanmon Strait

+13 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
The Philippines Malaysia & Indonesia Collector

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Manila • Puerto Princesa •

Kota Kinabalu • Phu My • Bangkok • Singapore

+8 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
The Philippines Malaysia & Far East Collector

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang

+8 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Circle Japan Taiwan & The Philippines Collector

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Aormori • Otaru • Hakodate •

Akita • Sokcho • Sakaiminato • Fukuoka

+15 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

