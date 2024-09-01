Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

February 2026 Cruises to Philippines

February 2026 Cruises to Philippines

We found you 14 cruises

14 Nights

The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +2 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

The Philippines China & Japan Collector

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Pusan • Shanghai +10 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

14 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Coron +2 more

2,179 reviews
Feb 10, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

The Philippines China & Japan Collector

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +11 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

42 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Muscat • Colombo • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Singapore +8 more

41 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

38 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Rabaul • Boracay • Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Ho Chi Minh City +8 more

1,032 reviews
Feb 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • South China Sea • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea +7 more

273 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

62 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney • Melbourne +12 more

41 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

24 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach +2 more

41 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

33 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach +5 more

41 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Rabaul • Boracay • Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Ho Chi Minh City +1 more

1,032 reviews
Feb 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

27 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney • Melbourne +2 more

41 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney

41 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

44 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney • Melbourne +7 more

41 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

September 2024 Cruises to Philippines

September 2024 Cruises to Philippines

October 2024 Cruises to Philippines

October 2024 Cruises to Philippines

November 2024 Cruises to Philippines

November 2024 Cruises to Philippines

December 2024 Cruises to Philippines

December 2024 Cruises to Philippines

January 2025 Cruises to Philippines

January 2025 Cruises to Philippines

February 2025 Cruises to Philippines

February 2025 Cruises to Philippines

March 2025 Cruises to Philippines

March 2025 Cruises to Philippines

April 2025 Cruises to Philippines

April 2025 Cruises to Philippines

June 2025 Cruises to Philippines

June 2025 Cruises to Philippines

October 2025 Cruises to Philippines

October 2025 Cruises to Philippines

November 2025 Cruises to Philippines

November 2025 Cruises to Philippines

December 2025 Cruises to Philippines

December 2025 Cruises to Philippines

January 2026 Cruises to Philippines

January 2026 Cruises to Philippines

February 2026 Cruises to Philippines

February 2026 Cruises to Philippines

March 2026 Cruises to Philippines

March 2026 Cruises to Philippines

April 2026 Cruises to Philippines

April 2026 Cruises to Philippines

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 7th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.