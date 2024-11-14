Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Papua New Guinea Cruise Deals

Papua New Guinea Cruise Deals

We found you 11 cruises

24 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Cruising +10 more

445 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

98 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Auckland • Tauranga +37 more

1,032 reviews
Jan 21, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Newcastle • Sydney • Alotau • Conflict Islands • Manila • Hong Kong • Taipei +4 more

932 reviews
Feb 17, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Bali • Komodo Island • Kupang • Darwin • Port Moresby • Alotau • Honiara • Luganville +5 more

804 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

38 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Cruising +21 more

445 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

156 Nights

156 Night Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Gulf of Papagayo • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta +72 more

81 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mooloolaba • Whitsundays • Cairns • Cooktown • Darwin • Komodo Island • Bali +12 more

804 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mooloolaba • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Alotau • Madang • Palau • Manila • Hong Kong

81 reviews
Mar 3, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

28 Nights

Coral Triangle Volcanos & Great Barrier Reef

Port: Singapore • Puerto Princesa • Bitung • Jayapura • Rabaul • Kiriwina • Gladstone • Cairns • Darwin +5 more

834 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

23 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Darwin • pulau nai • Triton Bay • Pulau Momongan - Jetis • Sebakor Bay +13 more

63 reviews
Sep 6, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

20 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Cruising • Whitsundays • Cairns • Cruising • Alotau • Port Moresby +10 more

445 reviews
Mar 10, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Papua New Guinea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Papua New Guinea. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Papua New Guinea cruises. Save up to 40% on last minute Papua New Guinea cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Papua New Guinea cruises often sail to Sydney (Australia), Cairns, Darwin, Bali and Alotau during their cruise itinerary. Papua New Guinea cruises could leave from Brisbane, Darwin, Singapore, Sydney and California. Most commonly, Papua New Guinea cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.