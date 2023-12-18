  • Newsletter
Papua New Guinea Family Cruises

We found you 23 cruises

Diamond Princess

22 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Alotau • Conflict Islands •

Manila • Hong Kong • Taipei • Kagoshima • Kobe

+2 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

26 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Brisbane (leaving) • Newcastle • Sydney •

Alotau • Conflict Islands • Manila • Hong Kong

+5 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

22 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka • Taipei •

Hong Kong • Manila • Alotau • Conflict Islands

+2 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

10 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Brisbane (leaving) • Alotau • Rabaul • Kiriwina •

Conflict Islands • Brisbane

1,028 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka • Taipei •

Hong Kong • Manila • Alotau • Conflict Islands

+3 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Cairns • Alotau • Rabaul •

Guam • Nagasaki • Aburatsu • Tokyo

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Cairns • Alotau • Rabaul •

Guam • Nagasaki • Aburatsu • Tokyo • Akita

+5 more

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka • Taipei •

Hong Kong • Manila • Alotau • Conflict Islands

+1 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Sydney To Bali

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Cairns • Alotau •

Komodo Island • Bali

3 Reviews
Crystal
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Coral Triangle Volcanos & Great Barrier Reef

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Puerto Princesa •

Sulawesi • Jayapura • Rabaul • Kiriwina

+10 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

29 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka • Taipei •

Hong Kong • Manila • Alotau • Conflict Islands

+7 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

42 Nights
Coral Triangle Great Barrier Reef & Far East

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Puerto Princesa •

Sulawesi • Jayapura • Rabaul • Kiriwina

+18 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

43 Nights
Coral Triangle Great Barrier Reef & Far East

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Puerto Princesa •

Sulawesi • Jayapura • Rabaul • Kiriwina

+18 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Burnie • Sydney • Cairns •

Alotau • Rabaul • Guam • Nagasaki • Aburatsu

+1 more

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

41 Nights
Far East Holiday & Coral Triangle Collector

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang

+16 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

