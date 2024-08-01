Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

February 2026 Cruises to Papua New Guinea

We found you 5 cruises

17 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Noumea • Isle of Pines • Espiritu • Owaraha Island • Honiara • Bougainville +6 more

83 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

21 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Bali • Komodo Island • Kupang • Darwin • Port Moresby • Alotau • Honiara • Luganville +5 more

806 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess
Coral Princess Cabins
Coral Princess
Coral Princess Activity/Entertainment
Coral Princess
Coral Princess
Coral Princess

38 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Rabaul • Boracay • Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Ho Chi Minh City +8 more

1,032 reviews
Feb 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

35 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mooloolaba • Whitsundays • Cairns • Cooktown • Darwin • Komodo Island • Bali +12 more

806 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Rabaul • Boracay • Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Ho Chi Minh City +1 more

1,032 reviews
Feb 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

