  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Panama Romantic & Couples Cruises

Panama Romantic & Couples Cruises

We found you 203 cruises

Norwegian Breakaway

14 Nights
Southern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Puerto Plata • Aruba •

Curacao • Colon • Puerto Limon • Grand Cayman

+2 more

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

14 Nights
Panama Canal Westbound

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cartagena • Colon •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Vallarta

+1 more

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grandeur of the Seas

11 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Limon • Colon •

Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

1,770 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

20 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Victoria • San Francisco •

Puerto Vallarta • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas

+4 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Panama Canal Sunfarer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Curacao • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Panama Canal

+4 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Panama Canal - Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cartagena • Colon •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • San Juan

+5 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Montego Bay •

Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay

+2 more

1,957 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay

+2 more

1,957 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador

+3 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
12 Nt Ultimate Caribbean & The Americas

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon •

Colon • Cartagena • Cozumel • Tampa

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Panama Canal Cruise

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • Cartagena • Colon •

Panama Canal • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Vallarta

+1 more

1,226 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

23 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba •

Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Puntarenas

+9 more

1,028 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
12 Nt Ultimate Caribbean & The Americas

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • Grand Cayman • Cartagena •

Colon • Puerto Limon • Cozumel • Tampa

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Falmouth •

Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay

+2 more

1,957 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Falmouth • Puerto Limon •

Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

1,770 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Panama Luxury Cruises

Panama Family Friendly Cruises

Panama Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Panama Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Panama Singles Cruises

Panama Cruises for the Disabled

Panama Senior Citizen Cruises

Panama Fitness & Health Cruises

Panama Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map