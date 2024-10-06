Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Deals

Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Deals

We found you 53 cruises

Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam Cabins
Eurodam
Eurodam Dining
Eurodam
Eurodam Activity/Entertainment
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

20 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas +5 more

1,210 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +4 more

303 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam Cabins
Eurodam
Eurodam Dining
Eurodam
Eurodam Activity/Entertainment
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

16 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas +3 more

1,210 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

25 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur • Puerto Quetzal +10 more

2,067 reviews
Apr 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas +5 more

1,210 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Pacific Ocean • Cabo San Lucas • Pacific Ocean • Acapulco +10 more

119 reviews
Jan 24, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal • Puerto Limon • Roatan • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Costa Maya +2 more

840 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Panama Canal Passage

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas +5 more

145 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Panama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama City • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Manzanillo +3 more

519 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Manzanillo +3 more

1,438 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

17 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo • Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo +8 more

2,371 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Panama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Colon • Puerto Limon • Harvest Caye • Cozumel +1 more

2,610 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Puerto Vallarta • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador +3 more

1,032 reviews
Sep 28, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Panama Canal Eastward Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Huatulco • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena +1 more

1,572 reviews
Sep 28, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

31 Nights

Panama Canal & Atlantic Ocean Passage

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas +7 more

145 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Panama Canal & Central America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Panama Canal & Central America cruises. Save up to 57% on last minute Panama Canal & Central America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Panama Canal & Central America cruises often sail to Curacao, Tampa, Acapulco, Bonaire and Cartagena (Spain) during their cruise itinerary. Panama Canal & Central America cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Tampa, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Panama Canal & Central America cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.