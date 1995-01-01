Embark on a captivating journey through the Panama Canal and Central America, where diverse cultures and unforgettable landscapes await your arrival. Begin your adventure with a transit through the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal, soaking up onboard lectures and scenic views as ships navigate the locks. In Costa Rica, invite excitement as you zip-line through Puntarenas’ lush rainforests or relax on Limon’s serene beaches. Quepos offers close encounters with exotic wildlife in Manuel Antonio National Park and thrilling water activities for every enthusiast. Uncover hidden gems in El Salvador’s Acajutla, where Mayan ruins and volcanic vistas converge, and Acajutla’s bustling craft market offers a glimpse into local artistry. In Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala, the enchanting Spanish colonial city of Antigua beckons with its vibrant history and charming streetscapes. Immerse yourself in Colombia’s rich past in Cartagena, exploring ancient forts, and savoring world-class dining and shopping. Witness the fusion of sea and jungle in Costa Rica’s Golfo Dulce, a serene haven of golden beaches and verdant mangroves. At each unique port, the Panama Canal and Central America promise enriching excursions—from exploring national parks to diving into aquamarine waters—leaving you eager for endless adventure and discovery.