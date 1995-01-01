Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises from Tahiti to the Panama Canal & Central America

Cruise Critic Favorite

48 Nights

Polynesia & Panama Canal Passage

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Bahia d'Opunoha • Tahiti • Raiatea +15 more

169 reviews
Mar 9, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

38 Nights

Isles Of Polynesia, Hawaii & Panama Canal Passage

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco +8 more

169 reviews
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
