Panama Cruises

Aerial View of Panama City in Panama (Photo: Cris Young/Shutterstock)

About Panama Cruises

A cruise to Panama has one world famous highlight that draws most travelers: the Panama Canal, which allows ships to seamlessly pass between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Along the way, you'll stop in many popular port cities such as walking tours in Panama City or a day in Colón, which offers several shore excursions and visits to the Agua Clara Locks Visitor Center to learn about how the locks on the canal operate.

Major cruise lines that sail to Panama include Carnival, Royal Caribbean Princess, Holland America Line (HAL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity, Oceania and Viking. Prices per person depend on several factors, including which line you book, the month you travel and the duration of the trip.

Even though the tropical destination's peak travel season is between October and April, the best time to cruise to Panama depends on how much you plan to be active outdoors. Keep in mind that Panama has a rainy season between May and December so if you're looking to spend time exploring, plan around these months.

We found you 287 cruises

Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

20 Night
Transcanal Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

51 Night
South America Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

15 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

1,427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

10 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Panama Canal Cruise

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Transcanal Cruise

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Panama Canal - Miami

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Panama Canal Westward Cruise

1,676 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Panama Canal Cruise

1,239 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
South America Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

1,921 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
12 Nt Ultimate Caribbean & The Americas

1,832 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Panama Canal

1,469 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Transcanal Cruise

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

More about Panama

What is the best time to cruise to Panama?

To get the most out of your trip, it's wise to avoid cruising during Panama's rainy season between May and December. The busiest travel months for Panama are from October through April, with temperatures starting off cool in October and getting warmer as the weeks pass.

Which cruise lines go to Panama?

Options are plentiful for cruise lines that sail to Panama, including popular ones like Carnival, Royal Caribbean Princess, Holland America Line (HAL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity, Oceania and Viking.

What are some things to do in Panama?

Seeing the Gatun Locks in action on the Atlantic Ocean side of the Panama Canal is a must-do on your Panama itinerary. In Panama City, you can stroll the brick-paved streets through the historic district of Casco Viejo. There, you'll find museums, religious sites, restaurants and bars.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Panama?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within Panama.

What should I pack for a cruise to Panama?

When it comes to packing for a Panama cruise, make sure you bring lightweight, breathable clothing to be comfortable in the country's hot and humid tropical climate.

