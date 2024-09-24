A cruise to Panama has one world famous highlight that draws most travelers: the Panama Canal, which allows ships to seamlessly pass between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Along the way, you'll stop in many popular port cities such as walking tours in Panama City or a day in Colón, which offers several shore excursions and visits to the Agua Clara Locks Visitor Center to learn about how the locks on the canal operate.

Major cruise lines that sail to Panama include Carnival, Royal Caribbean Princess, Holland America Line (HAL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity, Oceania and Viking. Prices per person depend on several factors, including which line you book, the month you travel and the duration of the trip.

Even though the tropical destination's peak travel season is between October and April, the best time to cruise to Panama depends on how much you plan to be active outdoors. Keep in mind that Panama has a rainy season between May and December so if you're looking to spend time exploring, plan around these months.