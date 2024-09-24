More about Panama
What is the best time to cruise to Panama?
To get the most out of your trip, it's wise to avoid cruising during Panama's rainy season between May and December. The busiest travel months for Panama are from October through April, with temperatures starting off cool in October and getting warmer as the weeks pass.
Which cruise lines go to Panama?
Options are plentiful for cruise lines that sail to Panama, including popular ones like Carnival, Royal Caribbean Princess, Holland America Line (HAL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity, Oceania and Viking.
What are some things to do in Panama?
Seeing the Gatun Locks in action on the Atlantic Ocean side of the Panama Canal is a must-do on your Panama itinerary. In Panama City, you can stroll the brick-paved streets through the historic district of Casco Viejo. There, you'll find museums, religious sites, restaurants and bars.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Panama?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within Panama.
What should I pack for a cruise to Panama?
When it comes to packing for a Panama cruise, make sure you bring lightweight, breathable clothing to be comfortable in the country's hot and humid tropical climate.