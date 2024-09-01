Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Pacific Coastal

We found you 11 cruises

2 Nights

Pacific Northwest

Port: Seattle • Victoria • Vancouver

1,137 reviews
Sep 1, 2024
Holland America Line
4 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,615 reviews
Princess Cruises
1 Nights

Pacific Northwest

Port: Seattle • Vancouver

1,211 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
4 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Catalina Island • San Diego

891 reviews
Oct 22, 2024
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Classic California Coast

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Ensenada • San Diego

891 reviews
Holland America Line
5 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • San Diego

975 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Holland America Line
7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Los Angeles

174 reviews
Sep 28, 2024
Princess Cruises
6 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • Catalina Island • Los Angeles

1,573 reviews
Sep 22, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Los Angeles

1,797 reviews
Sep 21, 2024
Princess Cruises
3 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco

648 reviews
Sep 19, 2024
Cunard Line
7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada • Los Angeles

174 reviews
Princess Cruises
Cheap Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Pacific Coastal. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Pacific Coastal cruises. Save up to 49% on last minute Pacific Coastal cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Pacific Coastal cruises often sail to Vancouver, Victoria, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles during their cruise itinerary. Pacific Coastal cruises could leave from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Pacific Coastal cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

