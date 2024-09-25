Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals

Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals

We found you 14 cruises

4 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,615 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Seattle • Victoria • San Francisco • Los Angeles • San Diego • Seattle

740 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Diego • Los Angeles

740 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego

1,210 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Catalina Island • San Diego

889 reviews
Oct 22, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Isla Santa Catalina • San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada +1 more

174 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

1 Nights

Pacific Northwest

Port: Seattle • Vancouver

1,210 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Repo - Pacific Coastal

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • Santa Barbara • Ensenada • San Diego +1 more

2,371 reviews
Oct 29, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Los Angeles

1,794 reviews
Sep 21, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • Catalina Island • Los Angeles

1,572 reviews
Sep 22, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Isla Santa Catalina • San Francisco • Ensenada • San Diego +1 more

174 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

6 Nt Coastal Vancouver To Los Angeles

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • Los Angeles

2,506 reviews
Sep 13, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,032 reviews
May 10, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,032 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Pacific Coastal. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Pacific Coastal cruises. Save up to 60% on last minute Pacific Coastal cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Pacific Coastal cruises often sail to Victoria, San Francisco, Ensenada, Catalina Island and Astoria, Oregon during their cruise itinerary. Pacific Coastal cruises could leave from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Pacific Coastal cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.