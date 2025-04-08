Find windstar star seeker Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,632
Aug 26, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 29, 2026
Holland America Line
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam Cabins
Eurodam
Eurodam Dining
Eurodam
Eurodam Activity/Entertainment
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

1 Nights

1 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle

1,226
Holland America Line
4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Vancouver

205
Apr 26, 2025
Princess Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles

163
May 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  Pacific CoastalTranspacific

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Skagway • Kushiro • Hakodate • Yokohama

2,194
Oct 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • Nanaimo • Victoria • Seattle

851
Holland America Line

3 Nights

3 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Victoria • Vancouver

205
May 6, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Santa Barbara • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,632
Apr 8, 2025
Princess Cruises

1 Nights

1 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Seattle • Vancouver

1,226
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • San Diego

580
Sep 24, 2025
Holland America Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Victoria • Vancouver

1,632
May 2, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco • Santa Barbara • San Diego

998
Oct 11, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Victoria • Vancouver

1,041
May 16, 2026
Princess Cruises

