Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
We found you 2 cruises
8 Nights
Port: Seattle • Victoria • Desolation Sound • Johnstone Strait • n/a • San Juan Islands • +1 more
12 Nights
Port: Los Angeles • Channel Islands • Ensenada • Bahía de San Quintín • Islas San Benito • +4 more
Grand Princess Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Lion Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Holland America Zaandam Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Celebrity Summit Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Coral Princess Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Sapphire Princess Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Caribbean Princess Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Holland America Westerdam Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Holland America Noordam Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Royal Princess Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Holland America Eurodam Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Ruby Princess Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Holland America Koningsdam Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Majestic Princess Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Norwegian Bliss Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Discovery Princess Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.