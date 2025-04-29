Windstar Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Star Breeze

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificTahiti & Moorea Culture Through Cuisine Cruise Tou...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises
Wind Surf

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony & Madrid Medley Cruise Tour

Port: Madrid • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Almeria • Malaga • Gibraltar+2 more

265
Windstar Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificDreams Of Tahiti Air + Hotel Package From Lax

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises
MSC Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

131
Windstar Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificGolden Days In Bora Bora Air + Overwater Villa Pac...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  GreeceMyths & Marvels Of The Aegean

Port: Pireaus • Patmos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Rhodes • Crete • Mykonos • Pireaus

129
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanVatican & Croatian Coastlines Cruise Tour

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Split • Rovinj • Venice

265
Oct 1, 2025
Windstar Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Almeria • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

265
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllBeach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts+1 more

265
Windstar Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora+3 more

131
Apr 29, 2025
Windstar Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllBermuda Bliss

Port: Boston • Hamilton • St. George • San Juan

137
Oct 20, 2026
Windstar Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Huahine • Bora Bora • Tahiti+1 more

131
Oct 6, 2025
Windstar Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Baltic SeaLands Of The Vikings

Port: Bergen • Olden • Alesund • Molde • Geiranger • Lerwick • Kirkwall • Reykjavik

137
Jun 28, 2025
Windstar Cruises

