What are some things to do in Pacific Coastal?

Cruising the Pacific Coast offers variety; sailings last from just one day (Seattle to Vancouver, for example) to 10 days along the coast. In that time, embrace the outdoorsy spirit of the West Coast and take a hike around Seaside and Cannon Beach in Oregon, admire the redwoods in Muir Woods outside San Francisco or wander around Mount Rainier with time in Seattle. The vineyards of Northern California and the beers of the Pacific Northwest are world-famous; be sure to sample as much as you can responsibly handle. The beaches of Monterey and Santa Barbara will charm with California sunshine and small-town appeal; Monterey Bay also has a great aquarium. Or, take a boat tour out whale-watching from nearly any port along the Pacific Coast.