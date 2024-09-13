Pacific Coastal Cruises

Cruise ship in San Francisco (Photo: canadastock/Shutterstock.com)

About Pacific Coastal Cruises

Pacific Coastal cruise itineraries refer to the Pacific or West Coast of the United States. Most ports visited are found in the state of California, where the weather is pleasant year-round. Other sailings might include Seattle, Washington; Astoria, Oregon; Ensenada, Mexico; or cities like Vancouver or Victoria in Canada.

  • More about Pacific Coastal

  • What is the best time to cruise to Pacific Coastal?

  • Which cruise lines go to Pacific Coastal?

We found you 70 cruises

Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

6 Night
6 Nt Coastal Vancouver To Los Angeles

2,496 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

5 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

2 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

6 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

1,567 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

17 Night
Transpacific

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

639 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal

2,365 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

2 Night
Pacific Northwest

1,127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

More about Pacific Coastal

What is the best time to cruise to Pacific Coastal?

Summer can be a great time to sail, but our advice is to aim for the shoulder seasons of spring and fall (April/May or September/October).

Which cruise lines go to Pacific Coastal?

Princess Cruises sails the most cruises to the Pacific Coast, followed by lines like Norwegian, Carnival, Celebrity, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Disney, Regent, Seabourn and more.

What are some things to do in Pacific Coastal?

Cruising the Pacific Coast offers variety; sailings last from just one day (Seattle to Vancouver, for example) to 10 days along the coast. In that time, embrace the outdoorsy spirit of the West Coast and take a hike around Seaside and Cannon Beach in Oregon, admire the redwoods in Muir Woods outside San Francisco or wander around Mount Rainier with time in Seattle. The vineyards of Northern California and the beers of the Pacific Northwest are world-famous; be sure to sample as much as you can responsibly handle. The beaches of Monterey and Santa Barbara will charm with California sunshine and small-town appeal; Monterey Bay also has a great aquarium. Or, take a boat tour out whale-watching from nearly any port along the Pacific Coast.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Pacific Coastal?

No, if you are a U.S. citizen, you do not need a passport on a cruise that begins and ends in a U.S. port (like a Pacific Coastal cruise round trip from San Francisco). However, for itineraries including Canadian or Mexican ports, it's always recommended to have your passport on you for travel just in case; it's mandatory if you're embarking or disembarking in a Canadian port like Vancouver.

What should I pack for a cruise to Pacific Coastal?

Sun protection is key, even if the weather becomes cloudy. The Pacific Northwest as well as Northern California can be brisk in the mornings and evenings; bring a windbreaker and some layers to stay warm and in case of rain. If you're looking to bring wine home from Napa Valley, consider special luggage for transporting bottles. With any cruise, pack comfortable footwear appropriate for hiking or just walking around town. Swimwear is a good idea if you plan to take advantage of the region's famous beaches -- or even the onboard pool.

Related Cruises

American Spirit

American Spirit

80 Reviews
American West (formerly Queen of the West)

American West (formerly Queen of the West)

79 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas

1,567 Reviews
Caribbean Princess

Caribbean Princess

2,783 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Eclipse

1,956 Reviews
Celebrity Infinity

Celebrity Infinity

1,674 Reviews
Celebrity Millennium

Celebrity Millennium

1,743 Reviews
Celebrity Solstice

Celebrity Solstice

2,236 Reviews
Celebrity Summit

Celebrity Summit

2,496 Reviews
Coral Princess

Coral Princess

1,032 Reviews
Crown Princess

Crown Princess

2,245 Reviews
Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess

925 Reviews
Discovery Princess

Discovery Princess

165 Reviews
Emerald Princess

Emerald Princess

1,878 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas

1,964 Reviews
Holland America Eurodam

Holland America Eurodam

1,207 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Europa

Hapag-Lloyd Europa

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Europa 2

Hapag-Lloyd Europa 2

18 Reviews
Explora I

Explora I

42 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas

2,042 Reviews
Grand Princess

Grand Princess

1,609 Reviews
Hanseatic Spirit

Hanseatic Spirit

Oceania Insignia

Oceania Insignia

232 Reviews
Island Princess

Island Princess

1,229 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas

1,649 Reviews
Holland America Koningsdam

Holland America Koningsdam

881 Reviews
Majestic Princess

Majestic Princess

739 Reviews
National Geographic Quest

National Geographic Quest

25 Reviews
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird

20 Reviews
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Lion

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Lion

19 Reviews
National Geographic Venture

National Geographic Venture

19 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam

Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam

968 Reviews
Holland America Noordam

Holland America Noordam

831 Reviews
Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Bliss

1,427 Reviews
Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Encore

440 Reviews
Norwegian Jade

Norwegian Jade

2,058 Reviews
Norwegian Jewel

Norwegian Jewel

2,365 Reviews
Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Joy

511 Reviews
Norwegian Pearl

Norwegian Pearl

2,410 Reviews
Norwegian Spirit

Norwegian Spirit

2,125 Reviews
Norwegian Sun

Norwegian Sun

2,176 Reviews
Holland America Oosterdam

Holland America Oosterdam

1,096 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas

765 Reviews
Cunard Queen Elizabeth

Cunard Queen Elizabeth

639 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas

1,239 Reviews
Oceania Regatta

Oceania Regatta

437 Reviews
Oceania Riviera

Oceania Riviera

801 Reviews
Royal Princess

Royal Princess

1,785 Reviews
Ruby Princess

Ruby Princess

1,989 Reviews
UnCruise Safari Quest

UnCruise Safari Quest

19 Reviews
Sapphire Princess

Sapphire Princess

1,024 Reviews
Seabourn Odyssey

Seabourn Odyssey

213 Reviews
Seabourn Pursuit

Seabourn Pursuit

11 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn

Seabourn Sojourn

158 Reviews
Seabourn Venture

Seabourn Venture

9 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas

1,676 Reviews
Oceania Sirena

Oceania Sirena

294 Reviews
Windstar Star Breeze

Windstar Star Breeze

125 Reviews
Windstar Star Pride

Windstar Star Pride

128 Reviews
Viking Orion

Viking Orion

609 Reviews
Holland America Volendam

Holland America Volendam

594 Reviews
Holland America Westerdam

Holland America Westerdam

1,127 Reviews
UnCruise Wilderness Adventurer

UnCruise Wilderness Adventurer

20 Reviews
Wilderness Legacy (Formerly S.S. Legacy)

Wilderness Legacy (Formerly S.S. Legacy)

24 Reviews
Holland America Zaandam

Holland America Zaandam

563 Reviews
Holland America Zuiderdam

Holland America Zuiderdam

1,030 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.